15,298 Shares in The New York Times Company $NYT Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 49.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $140,739.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,886.04. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price target on New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

