Plume Price Hits $0.0102 (PLUME)

Plume (PLUME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Plume coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plume has a market capitalization of $52.25 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plume has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,006.24 or 0.99891024 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Plume

Plume’s genesis date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,121,329,365 coins. The official website for Plume is plume.org. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,121,329,365 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01017808 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $6,832,354.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

