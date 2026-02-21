My DeFi Pet Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $725.39 thousand and approximately $27.49 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000777 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events. DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase. Telegram, Medium”

