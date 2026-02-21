Ardor (ARDR) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $46.08 million and approximately $623.88 thousand worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013626 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003289 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003485 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
