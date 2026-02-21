GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 99,982 Shares of Cars.com Inc. $CARS

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,982 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Cars.com worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cars.com by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 119.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARS opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $153,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 243,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,984.90. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $329,116.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,369.09. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

