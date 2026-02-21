Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys 9,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.7% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,348,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,810,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,288,497,000 after buying an additional 142,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,518,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 615,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

