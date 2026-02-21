GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 190,341 Shares of Jumia Technologies $JMIA

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 58,116.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 224,328 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,254 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company’s marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

