Towle & Co. Decreases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Towle & Co. cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up about 2.4% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 660.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,547.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

ARW stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $160.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO William F. Austen purchased 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.87 per share, with a total value of $601,405.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. The trade was a 9.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,590.72. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

