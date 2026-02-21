Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.660-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.280-5.440 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.5%

SFM opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,965.60. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and sales growth — Sprouts reported $0.92 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue roughly in line, with revenue up ~7.6% YoY; e-commerce rose ~15%, showing continued channel mix tailwinds. This supports the company’s underlying sales momentum. Zacks: Sprouts Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 beat on EPS and sales growth — Sprouts reported $0.92 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue roughly in line, with revenue up ~7.6% YoY; e-commerce rose ~15%, showing continued channel mix tailwinds. This supports the company’s underlying sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor interest — reports that billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares may provide a vote of confidence from an institutional value-oriented investor. Yahoo Finance: Why Sprouts is Attractive

Notable investor interest — reports that billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares may provide a vote of confidence from an institutional value-oriented investor. Neutral Sentiment: Management changes announced — Sprouts appointed a new chief merchandising officer and a chief customer officer while a long-tenured merchandising executive will retire; this is a routine leadership refresh that could influence merchandising and customer strategy over time. Business Wire: Management Changes

Management changes announced — Sprouts appointed a new chief merchandising officer and a chief customer officer while a long-tenured merchandising executive will retire; this is a routine leadership refresh that could influence merchandising and customer strategy over time. Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials and call transcripts available — investors can review the company slide deck and earnings call transcript for detailed comps, margin cadence and category trends to refine near-term models. Quarter Presentation

Conference materials and call transcripts available — investors can review the company slide deck and earnings call transcript for detailed comps, margin cadence and category trends to refine near-term models. Negative Sentiment: Softer guidance drove the downside — Sprouts cut Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance to $1.66–$1.70 (consensus ~$1.81) and FY2026 EPS to $5.28–$5.44 (consensus ~$5.68); revenue guidance ($9.2–$9.4B) also trails Street estimates. Management flagged a “soft start” to 2026 and margin pressure ahead, which is the clearest near?term negative catalyst. Business Wire: Q4 Results & Guidance

Softer guidance drove the downside — Sprouts cut Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance to $1.66–$1.70 (consensus ~$1.81) and FY2026 EPS to $5.28–$5.44 (consensus ~$5.68); revenue guidance ($9.2–$9.4B) also trails Street estimates. Management flagged a “soft start” to 2026 and margin pressure ahead, which is the clearest near?term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed targets and tone — JPMorgan cut its price target to $77 and moved to Neutral, while Bank of America trimmed its target to $92 (maintaining Buy). Those reductions and the neutral shift from a major house amplify selling pressure after the light guidance. TickerReport/Benzinga: JPMorgan PT Cut Benzinga: Bank of America PT Trim

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

