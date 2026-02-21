Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €81.00 and last traded at €81.00. Approximately 73,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries.

