Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 131,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 332,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

