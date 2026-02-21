KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.63. 2,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Get KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.5146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.