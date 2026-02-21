Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,867 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,867 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $152,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $382.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $380.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.27.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

