Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clinical and regulatory wins for oncology: J&J reported strong Phase 1b/2 data for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in head & neck cancer and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy attention and a separate monthly?dosing approval that can improve patient convenience and commercial uptake. These outcomes support the pharma growth story and were cited as a reason for recent buying interest. RYBREVANT clinical results

Clinical and regulatory wins for oncology: J&J reported strong Phase 1b/2 data for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in head & neck cancer and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy attention and a separate monthly?dosing approval that can improve patient convenience and commercial uptake. These outcomes support the pharma growth story and were cited as a reason for recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Potential strategic catalyst: reports say J&J is preparing a possible ~$20B sale of its orthopedics unit — a deal could unlock value, boost cash for buybacks/dividends or speed a planned separation, which traders view as a material upside catalyst if executed. Reuters on orthopedics sale

Potential strategic catalyst: reports say J&J is preparing a possible ~$20B sale of its orthopedics unit — a deal could unlock value, boost cash for buybacks/dividends or speed a planned separation, which traders view as a material upside catalyst if executed. Positive Sentiment: Capital investment and dividend support: J&J announced a $1B investment in a Pennsylvania cell?therapy facility and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 — both reinforce the company’s long?term growth capacity and income appeal for dividend investors. Fox Business on $1B investment

Capital investment and dividend support: J&J announced a $1B investment in a Pennsylvania cell?therapy facility and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 — both reinforce the company’s long?term growth capacity and income appeal for dividend investors. Neutral Sentiment: Options and sentiment flow: unusually high call buying (41,649 calls, ~45% above typical daily call volume) and amplified options chatter are increasing intraday volatility and can intensify moves without changing fundamentals — watch open interest and directional concentration. Benzinga on options trends

Options and sentiment flow: unusually high call buying (41,649 calls, ~45% above typical daily call volume) and amplified options chatter are increasing intraday volatility and can intensify moves without changing fundamentals — watch open interest and directional concentration. Neutral Sentiment: Positive post?earnings momentum: coverage (Zacks/TipRanks/others) notes JNJ is up since earnings as investors re?rate pharma catalysts and dividends — helpful for sentiment but incremental vs. material corporate events. Zacks on post?earnings move

Positive post?earnings momentum: coverage (Zacks/TipRanks/others) notes JNJ is up since earnings as investors re?rate pharma catalysts and dividends — helpful for sentiment but incremental vs. material corporate events. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caveat: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $210 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT sits below the current share price, signaling downside risk and giving traders a reason to trim positions. MarketScreener on Rothschild PT

Analyst caveat: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $210 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT sits below the current share price, signaling downside risk and giving traders a reason to trim positions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent sales by senior executives (disclosed Form 4s) are prompting some investor concern about near?term profit?taking and are adding selling pressure. SEC filing on insider sell

Insider selling: recent sales by senior executives (disclosed Form 4s) are prompting some investor concern about near?term profit?taking and are adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: ongoing talc litigation and verdict coverage continue to create valuation uncertainty and cap multiple expansion despite operational positives. Yahoo Finance on talc risk

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.9%

JNJ stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.