Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Director John Welch Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director John Welch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $204,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,417.59. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLH opened at $284.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $288.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Q4 Earnings Transcript

Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Needham Price Target Raise

Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Wells Fargo Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Depot Connect Acquisition

Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Conference Participation

Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Valuation Analysis

Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Welch SEC Filing Dugas SEC Filing Gabriel SEC Filing

Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/Lower analyst estimates from Zacks — Zacks cut several near-term and FY estimates (including FY2027 down notably), which could temper expectations and limit upside until guidance clarity is provided.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

