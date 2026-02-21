ATCO (ACLLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect ATCO to post earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $1.3920 billion for the quarter.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ACLLF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.72. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. ATCO has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, December 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO has an average rating of “Hold”.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. is a diversified Canadian holding company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations spanning structures and logistics, utilities, energy, and retail energy services. Through its Structures & Logistics division, ATCO designs, manufactures and rents modular buildings, workforce housing and specialized structures for industrial, military and commercial clients. Its Utilities business encompasses electricity generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas transmission and distribution networks that serve residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple regions.

In its Energy division, ATCO develops and operates oil sands cold flow projects, power generation facilities and natural gas liquids pipelines, offering integrated solutions to the upstream and midstream sectors.

