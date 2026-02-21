Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veralto stock on January 28th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.98. 2,729,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price target on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

