Sen. John Boozman Buys Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock on January 23rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 180,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,446. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.8927 per share. This represents a yield of 780.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF by 189.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. LITP was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

