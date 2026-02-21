Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cloudflare stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/30/2026.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock traded down $15.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.99. 6,587,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.31. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.29 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $4,873,072.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,677.75. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $1,783,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,523,377.82. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,734 shares of company stock worth $79,426,703. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Reliant Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

