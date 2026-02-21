Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bloom Energy stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.74. 10,159,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,683,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $523,728.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 201,072 shares in the company, valued at $28,111,876.32. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,294 shares of company stock worth $1,520,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Bloom topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 and set FY?2026 EPS guidance (1.33–1.48), supporting the company’s growth narrative and giving bulls a near?term fundamental argument. Read More.

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Bloom topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 and set FY?2026 EPS guidance (1.33–1.48), supporting the company’s growth narrative and giving bulls a near?term fundamental argument. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support and valuation checks — Several firms have increased targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, UBS) while independent pieces are questioning whether recent momentum already prices in growth; this creates mixed signals for investors weighing upside vs valuation risk. Read More.

Analyst support and valuation checks — Several firms have increased targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, UBS) while independent pieces are questioning whether recent momentum already prices in growth; this creates mixed signals for investors weighing upside vs valuation risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning and sector flows — Large institutional ownership (~77%) and rotation into AI/energy themes can both stabilize and amplify moves; flows into thematic funds can help longer?term but also make the stock sensitive to short?term rotations. Read More.

Institutional positioning and sector flows — Large institutional ownership (~77%) and rotation into AI/energy themes can both stabilize and amplify moves; flows into thematic funds can help longer?term but also make the stock sensitive to short?term rotations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling this week — Multiple insiders (Aman Joshi, Shawn Soderberg, Satish Chitoori) sold blocks of shares on Feb. 17 at roughly $139–$140, representing small percentage reductions but signaling near?term take?profit/liquidity action that can trigger selling pressure. Read More.

Insider selling this week — Multiple insiders (Aman Joshi, Shawn Soderberg, Satish Chitoori) sold blocks of shares on Feb. 17 at roughly $139–$140, representing small percentage reductions but signaling near?term take?profit/liquidity action that can trigger selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media caution may amplify retail selling — Coverage highlighting investor preconceptions (Robinhood/Bloom example) can feed retail skepticism and short?term volatility in a richly valued name. Read More.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

