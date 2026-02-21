Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/30/2026.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 6.1%

OTCMKTS:HESAF traded up $144.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,510.00. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 102. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $2,200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,950.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,495.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,475.87.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is a French luxury goods house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear apparel, silk scarves, fragrances, watches and jewelry. Founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès as a harness workshop in Paris, the company has evolved into one of the world’s most prestigious names in fashion and lifestyle. Its products are characterized by meticulous craftsmanship, use of fine materials and timeless design, catering to a discerning global clientele.

The company’s product portfolio is anchored by its iconic leather creations, including the Birkin and Kelly handbags, which are handcrafted by skilled artisans in France.

