Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $75.43 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Hedera has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $75.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,003,421,569 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,003,421,569.09196626 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09930435 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $95,517,475.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

