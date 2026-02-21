Analyzing Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HubSpot and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 1 1 27 2 2.97 Iveda Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00

HubSpot currently has a consensus price target of $452.70, indicating a potential upside of 94.04%. Given HubSpot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot 1.47% 3.64% 1.95% Iveda Solutions -53.18% -143.92% -68.46%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares HubSpot and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

HubSpot has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Iveda Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $3.13 billion 3.93 $45.91 million $0.87 268.16 Iveda Solutions $6.02 million 0.29 -$3.98 million ($1.31) -0.23

HubSpot has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HubSpot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HubSpot beats Iveda Solutions on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content. It offers Operations Hub, which is designed to unify customer data, automate business processes, data cleanup, and provide customer insights and connections; and Commerce Hub, a B2B commerce suite. In addition, the company provides professional services to educate and train customers on how to utilize its CRM platform; and customer success, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department. In addition, the company offers Iveda Smart UVC, an AI vent for irradiating UV light and Iveda drone to perform certain functions from an aerial view. Further, it offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices, as well as provides utility cabin, IoT sensors and devices and LAN switch products. The company serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

