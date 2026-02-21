Brighthouse Financial (BHFAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $2.2449 billion for the quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, which trades under the ticker NASDAQ:BHFAL, is a U.S.-based financial services company that was established in April 2017 through the separation of MetLife’s retail business. The company focuses on helping individuals achieve lifetime financial security by offering a range of retirement income and protection products. Since its spin-off, Brighthouse has operated as an independent, publicly traded entity with a dedicated emphasis on annuities and life insurance solutions.

The company’s core product suite includes fixed and variable annuities designed to provide predictable retirement income, as well as life insurance policies that offer estate planning benefits and death-benefit protection.

