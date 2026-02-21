Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $177,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.79.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.