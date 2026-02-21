NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. NULS has a market cap of $411.15 thousand and $711.84 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 133,444,356 coins and its circulating supply is 114,241,391 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. Telegram, Discord, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

