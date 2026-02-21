MXC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $6.43 thousand worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,542.47 or 0.99877001 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 3,161,167,216 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161,115,298 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 3,160,824,424.38000012. The last known price of MXC is 0.00087911 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,745.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

