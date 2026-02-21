GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 224,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

HESM opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 21.77%.The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7641 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

