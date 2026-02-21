GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $825,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.0%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

