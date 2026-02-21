NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,210,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,502,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,141,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ball by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 730,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Ball Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Key Ball News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several mid/long?range targets (notably FY?2027 and some late?2027 quarter estimates), signaling confidence in Ball’s longer?term earnings trajectory — a bullish read for growth expectations. Zacks raises FY?2027/FY?2028 estimates

Zacks raised several mid/long?range targets (notably FY?2027 and some late?2027 quarter estimates), signaling confidence in Ball’s longer?term earnings trajectory — a bullish read for growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published updated multi?year model outputs (including a FY?2028 EPS projection of $4.96). These provide a roadmap for future earnings but don’t change near?term cash flow—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks issues FY?2028 estimate

Zacks published updated multi?year model outputs (including a FY?2028 EPS projection of $4.96). These provide a roadmap for future earnings but don’t change near?term cash flow—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near?term quarterly EPS estimates across Q1–Q3 2026 and into 2027 (examples include reductions to Q1/Q2/Q3 outlooks and a lower FY?2026 view), which can pressure short?term sentiment and valuation multiple. These downward revisions explain some investor caution despite the longer?range upgrades. Zacks cuts near?term EPS estimates

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

