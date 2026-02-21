GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $837,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 999,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,067,000 after buying an additional 499,412 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 336,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 147.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 195,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 153,556 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,610,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.42 million, a PE ratio of -385.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.06). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $448.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

