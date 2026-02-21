NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $76.85 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price target on Regency Centers in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

