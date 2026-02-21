NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,047 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BXP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,835,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in BXP by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 141,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 91,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60.

BXP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BXP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.92%.

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $75,592.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,943.92. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,559. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BXP from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BXP from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.