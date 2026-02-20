Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALIT. Bank of America started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alight from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,430,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $415.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09. Alight has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $7.08.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.30 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 42,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $100,193.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 109,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,729.40. This represents a 62.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kausik Rajgopal bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,452.48. This trade represents a 46.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 193,116 shares of company stock worth $448,984 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alight

Here are the key news stories impacting Alight this week:

Positive Sentiment: New CEO outlines $100M capital deployment focused on innovation and operational excellence — management is signaling an active turnaround and reinvestment that could improve long?term competitiveness and margins. Article Title

New CEO outlines $100M capital deployment focused on innovation and operational excellence — management is signaling an active turnaround and reinvestment that could improve long?term competitiveness and margins. Positive Sentiment: Company reported full?year 2025 revenue and highlighted strong operating cash flow and free cash flow in its results release — evidence of cash generation even as profitability metrics remain challenged. Article Title

Company reported full?year 2025 revenue and highlighted strong operating cash flow and free cash flow in its results release — evidence of cash generation even as profitability metrics remain challenged. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage on ALIT — an added institutional voice that may increase analyst attention/liquidity but its tone will determine impact. Article Title

Bank of America initiated coverage on ALIT — an added institutional voice that may increase analyst attention/liquidity but its tone will determine impact. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: elevated call buying was reported (more calls than average), which can signal speculative bullish interest but doesn’t necessarily reflect fundamentals. (No direct article)

Unusual options activity: elevated call buying was reported (more calls than average), which can signal speculative bullish interest but doesn’t necessarily reflect fundamentals. (No direct article) Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings call transcript and analyst writeups provide management commentary and details investors will parse for signs of margin recovery and guidance. Article Title

Recent earnings call transcript and analyst writeups provide management commentary and details investors will parse for signs of margin recovery and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Block & Leviton announced an investigation into Alight for potential securities?law violations — a material legal overhang that is likely the biggest driver of downside today. Article Title

Block & Leviton announced an investigation into Alight for potential securities?law violations — a material legal overhang that is likely the biggest driver of downside today. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS $0.18 vs. consensus ~$0.24–$0.25 and revenue slightly below estimates — the miss reinforces near?term execution concerns. Article Title

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS $0.18 vs. consensus ~$0.24–$0.25 and revenue slightly below estimates — the miss reinforces near?term execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Fresh analyst downgrades (Needham to Hold; KeyCorp to Sector Weight) signal reduced near?term conviction from sell?side firms and can pressure the stock further. Article Title Article Title

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

