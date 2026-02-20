Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently:

2/10/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

2/6/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/14/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $202.00.

1/14/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange was given a new $182.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $169.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 4,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $798,915.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,094.93. The trade was a 32.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,122,065.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 165,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,339,180. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 323,378 shares of company stock valued at $50,352,508 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

