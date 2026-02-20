Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.39, Zacks reports. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Merger with Anglo American: Teck announced a transformational "merger of equals" to create a top?five global copper producer (about 1.2 Mtpa combined), targeting $800M of annual synergies and further upside, with regulatory approvals still pending in China and South Korea and a 12–18 month close expectation.

Teck announced a transformational “merger of equals” to create a top?five global copper producer (about 1.2 Mtpa combined), targeting $800M of annual synergies and further upside, with regulatory approvals still pending in China and South Korea and a 12–18 month close expectation. Strong Q4 and full?year results: Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 81% to $1.5B with ~50% margin and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $4.3B; the company returned $1.3B to shareholders and ended 2025 with net cash (~$150M) and $9.3B of liquidity.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 81% to $1.5B with ~50% margin and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $4.3B; the company returned $1.3B to shareholders and ended 2025 with net cash (~$150M) and $9.3B of liquidity. QB operational progress and TMF advances: QB delivered its strongest quarter (55,000 t Cu) and installed new cyclone technology and paddock redesigns that materially improved sand quality and drainage, with management targeting removal of TMF constraints by end?2026 and steady?state from 2027.

QB delivered its strongest quarter (55,000 t Cu) and installed new cyclone technology and paddock redesigns that materially improved sand quality and drainage, with management targeting removal of TMF constraints by end?2026 and steady?state from 2027. Peak 2026 capital and near?term cash pressure: 2026 is a peak capex year ($2.8–3.4B ex?stripping; $3.2–4.0B incl. stripping) driven by QB TMF ($390–460M) and HVC MLE ($900–1,200M), deferred stripping will remain elevated into ~2028, and cash fell $2.6B in 2025 (no buybacks until merger close).

2026 is a peak capex year ($2.8–3.4B ex?stripping; $3.2–4.0B incl. stripping) driven by QB TMF ($390–460M) and HVC MLE ($900–1,200M), deferred stripping will remain elevated into ~2028, and cash fell $2.6B in 2025 (no buybacks until merger close). Guidance and assumptions: management reaffirmed 2026–28 production guidance (copper 455–530 kt in 2026) and provided 2026 net cash cost ranges that assume conservative by?product prices below 2025 and current spot levels; Antamina zinc guidance was lowered by 20 kt for 2026, and zinc unit costs are expected to rise vs. 2025.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $58.69. 1,164,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,991. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong cash generation — Teck reported adjusted Q4 results materially above expectations (adjusted C$1.37/share; US$0.98 EPS reported vs. consensus ~$0.59), driven by higher copper prices and improved margins, which supports near?term earnings visibility and cash flow.

Positive Sentiment: Merger progress with Anglo American — Management reiterated progress on the proposed merger with Anglo American, framing the deal as creating a global critical?minerals champion; that combination could materially re?rate Teck if closed on favorable terms.

Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Teck announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125/share (annualized yield ~0.8%), a modest yield that may be seen as neutral for income investors but does provide a small support level for the stock.

Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and production reaffirmed — Management reaffirmed output guidance (including at Quebrada Blanca), which reduces operational surprises but limits new upside from guidance upgrades.

Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly below consensus — Quarterly revenue came in at $2.23B vs. ~$2.28B expected; while EPS beat was driven by commodity prices and margins, the revenue miss may have triggered short?term profit?taking.

Negative Sentiment: Merger execution risk and timing — Although management reports progress, the Anglo American transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and closing risk; lingering uncertainty can keep volatility elevated and cap near?term upside.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

