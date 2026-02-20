Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital Global Financials had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 91.44%.
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of LON:PCFT traded up GBX 2 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 234. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.45. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 52 week low of GBX 169.94 and a 52 week high of GBX 240.50. The company has a market capitalization of £380.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Polar Capital Global Financials
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials. The investment team scours the globe and actively invests in developed regions such as the US as well as emerging economies and Asia.
