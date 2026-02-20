Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.6250, with a volume of 37902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

