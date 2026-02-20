Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.3640, with a volume of 177220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,335.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.