JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $9.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 444,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,145. Endava has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $279.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,563,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Endava by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 220,465 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 1,157,921 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Endava by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,979,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 655,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Endava by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,606,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 389,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Endava this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management issued much stronger-than-expected forward guidance for Q3 and FY2026 (Q3 EPS 0.25–0.29 vs. consensus ~0.12; FY EPS 1.10–1.18 vs. consensus ~0.40 and FY revenue guidance around $1.0B vs. consensus ~968M), which markets interpret as a clear signal of accelerating revenue and margin improvement. Endava Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Management issued much stronger-than-expected forward guidance for Q3 and FY2026 (Q3 EPS 0.25–0.29 vs. consensus ~0.12; FY EPS 1.10–1.18 vs. consensus ~0.40 and FY revenue guidance around $1.0B vs. consensus ~968M), which markets interpret as a clear signal of accelerating revenue and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed a strong top-line beat (revenue ~$247.6M vs. the ~$179.9M consensus cited by some services) and an EPS outcome at-or-slightly-above consensus, supporting the upbeat guidance and fueling the intraday rally. The company emphasized continued investment in its AI capabilities as drivers of near-term growth. Endava shares surge as Q2 earnings beat amid AI pivot

Q2 results showed a strong top-line beat (revenue ~$247.6M vs. the ~$179.9M consensus cited by some services) and an EPS outcome at-or-slightly-above consensus, supporting the upbeat guidance and fueling the intraday rally. The company emphasized continued investment in its AI capabilities as drivers of near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of the quarter shows mixed headline reads on EPS (some outlets report a small beat $0.22 vs $0.21; others report in-line $0.21), which introduces ambiguity around earnings quality despite the clear revenue strength. Investors should review the earnings deck and call transcript for margin and backlog detail. View Press Release / Slide Deck Earnings Call Transcript

Coverage of the quarter shows mixed headline reads on EPS (some outlets report a small beat $0.22 vs $0.21; others report in-line $0.21), which introduces ambiguity around earnings quality despite the clear revenue strength. Investors should review the earnings deck and call transcript for margin and backlog detail. Negative Sentiment: Needham & Company lowered its price target from $9.00 to $7.00 (but kept a “buy” rating), which reduces near-term analyst upside and could cap gains until valuation sentiment improves. Analyst Price Target Cut

Endava Company Profile

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

