Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Set at C$30.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) has been given a C$30.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of TSE NEO traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.99. 228,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,252. The company has a market cap of C$956.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$23.60.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$122.21 million during the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.6753356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium.

