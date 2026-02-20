Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.32 and last traded at $108.27, with a volume of 67156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 3.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Everus Construction Group by 155.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 73,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 74.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,247 shares during the period.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

