Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEY. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 2.9%
Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, insider Todd Burdick sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$1,154,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 208,206 shares in the company, valued at C$4,624,255.26. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Riley Millar Frame acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,935,818.06. This represents a 9.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,120 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.