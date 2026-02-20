Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEY. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.90.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 2.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.78 on Friday, reaching C$25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,352. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$14.60 and a 52 week high of C$27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, insider Todd Burdick sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$1,154,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 208,206 shares in the company, valued at C$4,624,255.26. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Riley Millar Frame acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,935,818.06. This represents a 9.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,120 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.