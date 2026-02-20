BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$162.00 to C$192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

SII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$186.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$176.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprott currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.50.

Sprott Stock Performance

TSE SII traded up C$15.69 during trading on Friday, reaching C$195.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.45. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$56.05 and a 12 month high of C$195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$143.61 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

