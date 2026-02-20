BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$162.00 to C$192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.
SII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$186.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$176.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprott currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.50.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$143.61 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
