National Bank Financial Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$8.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Trican Well Service from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

Shares of TSE TCW traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$322.73 million for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

