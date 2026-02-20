Head-To-Head Review: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) versus Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta 1.62% 12.14% 3.79% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -432.21% -345.69%

Volatility and Risk

Elekta has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Elekta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elekta and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta 1 2 0 0 1.67 Bluejay Diagnostics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elekta and Bluejay Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta $1.71 billion 1.30 $22.37 million $0.07 86.14 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$7.72 million ($472.64) 0.00

Elekta has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elekta beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services. It also provides Elekta Studio, an image guided brachytherapy solution; ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner; Oncentra Brachy, a smart tool that facilitate repetitive tasks; Venezia applicator that enables the oncologist to treat locally advanced cervical cancer; Elekta Flexitron afterloader for enabling the precise execution of all steps in the workflow; Geneva, an applicator for cervical cancer treatment; veterinary radiation therapy products; and Elekta Kaiku for personalized cancer care. In addition, the company offers stereotactic radiosurgery, such as Leksell Gamma Knife Icon for personalized radiation treatment; Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, a tool for radiosurgeons; and Elekta Esprit. Further, it provides neurosurgery products comprising Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for intracranial neurosurgery; and Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

