Steven Mizell Sells 400 Shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Mizell sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $65,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,817.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00.

ALLE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.33. The stock had a trading volume of 515,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Allegion’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

