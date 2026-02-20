Insider Selling: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Steven Mizell sold 400 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $65,516.00.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.33. 515,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,148. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $183.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,523,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $112,433,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 339,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,266,000 after buying an additional 328,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

