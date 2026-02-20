Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Coupang (CPNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) in the last few weeks:
- 2/19/2026 – Coupang was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/19/2026 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Coupang had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/16/2026 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Coupang was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Coupang had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Insider Activity
In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.
