Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Olin to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,447. Olin has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.64.

About Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

